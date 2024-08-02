Raymond James Increases Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $81.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 19.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.