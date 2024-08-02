Raymond James Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$14.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SES. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

TSE SES opened at C$12.16 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$6.64 and a 52 week high of C$12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.27.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham purchased 208,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,419,504.05. Insiders have acquired a total of 323,569 shares of company stock worth $3,752,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

