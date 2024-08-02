Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.22% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $27,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 255,326 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.84 and a 200-day moving average of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

