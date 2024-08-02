Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Modine Manufacturing’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

MOD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,099,000 after purchasing an additional 838,460 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,414,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,726,000 after buying an additional 411,946 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,600,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 208,715 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

