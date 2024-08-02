Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $141.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revvity traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $126.45, with a volume of 10141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.16.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

