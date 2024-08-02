Robert W. Baird Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $267.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $243.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ECL opened at $240.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

