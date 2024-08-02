Robert W. Baird Increases Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $36.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

