Robert W. Baird Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $50,723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,070,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,929,000 after buying an additional 824,163 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after buying an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $19,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

