Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Rollins worth $27,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Rollins alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rollins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $47.40 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.