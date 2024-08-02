Roth Mkm Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $78.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

