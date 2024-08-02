Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $359.94

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359.94 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 359.94 ($4.63), with a volume of 4084319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356 ($4.58).

ROR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.86) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 328.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,704.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

