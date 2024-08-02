Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,282 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arvinas by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

