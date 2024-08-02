Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $416.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $475.00 to $416.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Saia alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $491.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAIA

Saia Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Trading of Saia

Shares of Saia stock opened at $395.01 on Monday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.51 and a 200 day moving average of $492.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.