Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $103.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $101.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.