Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Sanofi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,520,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

