Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
