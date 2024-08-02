Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $67.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

