Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 1,712.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

