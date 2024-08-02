Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$16.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SES. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.97.

Shares of SES opened at C$12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.27. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$6.64 and a twelve month high of C$12.53.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

