Short Interest in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Expands By 5.9%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 43,310,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.
Shares of agilon health stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.52.
Several research firms have commented on AGL. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
