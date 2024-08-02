Short Interest in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Expands By 5.9%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 43,310,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Get agilon health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AGL. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

Read Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.