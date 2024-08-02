Short Interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Declines By 5.6%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE:APAM opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

