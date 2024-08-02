Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $31,495,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $27,751,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $10,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 270,255 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

