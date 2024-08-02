Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.