Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $130.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

