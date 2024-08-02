Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWKS. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

