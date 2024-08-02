Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 189,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

