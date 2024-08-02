SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $15.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $847.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 184,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 56,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robyn Tannenbaum acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,796.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 95,584 shares of company stock worth $1,255,125. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

