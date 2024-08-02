SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) vs. Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Critical Survey

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SNDL has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 1 0 0 2.00 SNDL 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Upexi and SNDL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Upexi presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 267.86%. SNDL has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 64.03%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than SNDL.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and SNDL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -28.34% -54.97% -23.24% SNDL -14.99% -9.98% -8.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upexi and SNDL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $80.68 million 0.09 -$16.93 million N/A N/A SNDL $673.33 million N/A -$127.91 million ($0.40) -5.52

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SNDL.

Summary

SNDL beats Upexi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

