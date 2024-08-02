SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

