S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $565.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $490.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.45. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 540.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $501,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.