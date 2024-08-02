Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.9 %

SFM stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,768.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

