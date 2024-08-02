Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.