SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 13,300.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SPS Commerce by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.78. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.19 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

