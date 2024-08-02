Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at UBS Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

SWK opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

