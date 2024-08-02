Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $80.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

