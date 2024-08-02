Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $80.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $78.93. 5,983,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,699,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

