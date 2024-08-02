State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 13,310 Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Separately, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Lowell acquired 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $49,999.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 128,376 shares in the company, valued at $159,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Lowell acquired 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $49,999.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 128,376 shares in the company, valued at $159,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 80,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,936.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,217,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.33. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.