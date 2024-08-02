State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39,000 Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,922,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,521,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 1,095,959 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 1,425.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,803,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 218,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

GrafTech International Trading Down 8.5 %

GrafTech International stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.92. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Insider Transactions at GrafTech International

In other news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 332,770 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $572,364.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,358,061 shares in the company, valued at $53,935,864.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 610,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,942. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GrafTech International

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.