State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

