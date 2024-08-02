Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

STVN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,615 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,075 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 559,070 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 478,260 shares during the last quarter.

STVN stock opened at €19.54 ($21.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €261.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

