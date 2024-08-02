Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Steven Madden Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

