Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,755,000 after acquiring an additional 74,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 259,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

