Stifel Nicolaus Increases UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $157.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark dropped their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in UFP Industries by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,046,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

