Stifel Nicolaus Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $167.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.95.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

