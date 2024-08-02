Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Raised to C$9.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.58.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Stingray Group

Shares of TSE RAY.A opened at C$8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$422.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.42. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,001,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$715,000.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,001,000.00. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

