Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of United States Brent Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:BNO)

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 40,294 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,312% compared to the average volume of 479 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Brent Oil Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 41.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance

BNO opened at $30.83 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

