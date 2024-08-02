Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 675% compared to the average volume of 827 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of COMM opened at $2.51 on Friday. CommScope has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $532.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.09.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CommScope by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

