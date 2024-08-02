StockNews.com Downgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Sell

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRNT

Kornit Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

KRNT opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $17,014,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 282,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,372 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 72,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.