SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SunOpta Stock Down 0.9 %

SunOpta stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. SunOpta’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

