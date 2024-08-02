Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,015 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.81% of Surgery Partners worth $30,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 511.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 165,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

