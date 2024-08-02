Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 22.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.